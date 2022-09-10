A queen of many hats
What you need to know:
- Queen Elizabeth had a unique sense of fashion and this was seen during her trip to Uganda.
When Queen Elizabeth II visited Uganda for the second and last time, her extensive wardrobe with its sartorial elegance captured the imagination of many.
There was a sense of consistency in her neat appearance during the couple or so of days she spent in the country discharging her duties as the head of the Commonwealth. She made a case for uniform dressing with her penchant for monochrome looks.
She addressed the Parliament of Uganda whilst dressed head-to-toe in lime green. Her signature statement—the topper—during the opening of 2007 Chogm was a shade of golden yellow as was the outfit.
During her visit to Kitante Primary School on November 24, 2007, in what would turn out to be her last day ever in the country, her affinity for vibrant and bright colours surged to the fore. She looked resplendent in a shade of shouting pink.
Queen Elizabeth II is widely credited for breathing life into what once was seen as a mundane royal wardrobe.
The way in which she accessorised—be it wearing gloves, toppers and jewels—articulated her status as a woman of regal elegance.