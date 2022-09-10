A queen of many hats

When Queen Elizabeth II visited Uganda for the second and last time, her extensive wardrobe with its sartorial elegance captured the imagination of many.

There was a sense of consistency in her neat appearance during the couple or so of days she spent in the country discharging her duties as the head of the Commonwealth. She made a case for uniform dressing with her penchant for monochrome looks.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II walks up the steps of the State House in Entebbe on November 22, 2007, followed by President Museveni and First Lady Janet before the start of a state banquet. PHOTO/FILE

She addressed the Parliament of Uganda whilst dressed head-to-toe in lime green. Her signature statement—the topper—during the opening of 2007 Chogm was a shade of golden yellow as was the outfit.

During her visit to Kitante Primary School on November 24, 2007, in what would turn out to be her last day ever in the country, her affinity for vibrant and bright colours surged to the fore. She looked resplendent in a shade of shouting pink.

The Queen talks to staff and patients at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, on November 22, 2007. PHOTO/FILE

Queen Elizabeth II is widely credited for breathing life into what once was seen as a mundane royal wardrobe.

The way in which she accessorised—be it wearing gloves, toppers and jewels—articulated her status as a woman of regal elegance.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip at Kitante Primary School in Kampala on the last day of her state visit to Uganda on November 24, 2007. PHOTO/FILE