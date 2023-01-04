Abitex charged, sent to Luzira over Freedom City stampede

Music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known as Abitex, was last evening arraigned before Makindye Chief Magistrates’ Court and charged over the New Year eve tragedy at Freedom City Mall that left at least 10 people dead.

Abitex, 52, who was arrested on Monday, was charged with nine counts of negligence.

The charge sheet that was presented before Grade One Magistrate, indicates that Abitex and others still at large on December 31, 2022 and January 1 at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba in Wakiso District, acted in a manner of negligence that endangered human life.

The prosecution accuses Abitex of closing other outlets of the venue, leaving only one gate for more than 20,000 people to exit the building, which caused a stampede.

The deceased include Daniel Kibuuka, Daniella Kibuuka, Ibrahim Kizito, Hakimati Nazama, Viola Nakanwagi, Mary Namyalo, Hadja Nakakande, Shafik Mwane, and Margret Nakatumba.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Igga Adiru remanded Abitex until January 10 when he will be brought back to court for bail application.

It is alleged that before 2023 could be ushered in, the Master of Ceremonies at the Freedom City Mall event asked the revellers to move out and watch the fireworks.

This saw the revellers rush out through one exit of the six outlets since the five were allegedly locked.

Preliminary investigations show that revellers, mainly children, suffocated. Some died on the spot while others died later in the hospital.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who represented Abitex, yesterday wondered why the owner of Freedom City Mall, his manager and the police that had been hired to oversee security that day, were not charged too.

While speaking to NTV-Uganda on Monday, Mr Lukwago claimed that Abitex could have been targeted because he is a known Opposition supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP).