Acholi accuses ICC of selective indictment

Dominic Ongwen

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • A cultural official says the atrocities committed during the LRA involved other perpetrators who have not been prosecuted. 

Acholi cultural institution has accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of selective indictment in the two-decade insurgency in northern region.
A representative of the paramount chief, Mr Collins Atiko Muttu, said although the ICC indicted top commanders of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), it left out other perpetrators.

