Acholi will be commercial farming area, Muntu says

NWOYA- Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has pledged to allocate more funds to boost agriculture in northern Uganda.

While speaking at Koch-Goma Town Council in Nwoya District at the weekend, Gen Muntu said the region is blessed with fertile soils and fresh water bodies that are ideal for commercial agriculture but low funding has crippled the region.

“We are going to increase the budget allocation from the current 3.8 per cent to 10 per cent and subsequently to 20 per cent like other developed African countries because agriculture employs more than 75 per cent of our population in the country,” Gen Muntu said.

Gen Muntu also said his government would revive cooperatives and establishment of agricultural banks across the country to support farmers with low interest loans.

“Uganda’s problem is not lack of finances but misallocation of funds. Government allocates more funds to sectors that are not vital,” he said.

Gen Muntu asked his supporters to get rid of the National Resistance Movement by voting out President Museveni whom he accused of holding Ugandans hostage for 34 years.

“I urge you to give a technical knockout to President Museveni so that he can go and rest,” Gen Muntu said.

Ms Stella Adong, a resident of Kali II in Koch-Goma Town Council, said they need help to tackle maternal health, which is a challenge to many rural women.

“I appreciate his message but if he is elected he will assist mothers, who are grappling with challenges related to maternal health,” Ms Adong said.

Mr Robert Arop, a supporter, urged Gen Muntu to improve the welfare of teachers and police officers who are underpaid yet they offer a lot to the nation.

“ANT is a young party. I advise you to unite with other political parties to make your dreams come true, so that our teachers and police officers can also be paid well,” Mr Arop said.

Gen Muntu said he will establish a national insurance healthcare system that will benefit all Ugandans. He said he would end land grabbing, ensure provision of piped water, better road infrastructure and enhance salaries of all civil servants.

“We are disciplined, we don’t believe in one man or woman leadership, we believe in team work. Therefore, we are asking you to trust us with your vote,” Gen Muntu said.

