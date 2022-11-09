Activists back Museveni on GMOs, want Bill redrafted

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the Uganda Farmers Common Voice Platform (UFCVP) have rallied behind President Museveni’s stance on the Genetic Engineering Regulatory Bill 2018.

They have demanded that the proposed law should be redrafted to cater for the safety of users and beneficiaries.

In December 2018, President Museveni rejected the Bill passed by Parliament and sent it back to the House.

Speaking to the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Barbra Ntambirweki, a lawyer from Africa Technology assessment platform, said CSOs have urged legislators to put emphasis on the safety of the users and beneficiaries during the redrafting process.

“We understand that the rationale of the GMO Bill 2018 is to provide a framework for the development and application of genetic engineering and the release of genetically engineered materials, but Ugandans need protection first,” she said.

She added that as members of UFCVP, they will campaign against any weak law on GMOs.

“Previously all the proposed laws fell short of the protective mandate as stipulated in the Cartagena Protocol and, therefore, there is a need to draft a new Bill that establishes the safety of using GMO,’’ Ms Ntambirweki said.

Ms Cynthia Muhirwa, the legal and advocacy officer of Caritas Uganda, said: “As members of UFCVP, we believe the Bill should be inclusive in nature so that those who are interested in growing organic food don’t get contaminated with GMOs.”

Currently, the Office of the Prime Minister is in-charge of redrafting the GMO Bill.





BACKGROUND





In his 2018 letter to the then Speaker of Parliament, President Museveni sought clarification on some issues that included its title, patent rights of indigenous farmers, and sanctions for scientists who mix GMOs with indigenous crops and animals. Mr Museveni also asked Parliament to clarify on other aspects of genetic engineering such as setting out the boundary of the technology to crops and animals with no crossover to human beings.