Activists call for protection of child rights in farms

Activists have urged the government through the Agriculture and Gender ministries to eradicate child labour in the coffee production chain.

Ms Rashidah Nakabuga, the country director for the Rainforest Alliance, an NGO that promotes environment conservation and human rights, said removing children from the coffee production chain will reduce the risk of losing the European market due to new policies.

“This policy requires every supply chain actor to ensure that no children are involved in the chain but it is not yet accorded attention. Coffee means a lot to our economy and it does not deserve any setback,” she said while addressing stakeholders during the passing out of more than 250 trainees from the districts of Bukomansimbi and Kyotera at the weekend.

The children, who had dropped out of school and were engaged in the coffee supply chain, were equipped with vocational skills to enable them to have a brighter future.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament passed the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive which applies to even non-members. The policy mandates companies and all actors to assess and mitigate human rights and environmental issues, child labour inclusive.

In a bid to influence a shift towards sustainable and accountable business practices, non-compliant parties are likely to suffer far-reaching implications for their businesses in the European market.