Cabinet approves Shs5.5b to battle rising water levels
What you need to know:
Cabinet has endorsed the allocation of Shs5.5 billion to support immediate measures addressing the rising water levels in the country’s water bodies.
Speaking at the media centre on May 14, the Minister of Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris, highlighted that Lake Victoria had reached its highest recorded level in the country’s history at 13.66 metres and urged the public to prepare for potential devastation.
He further disclosed that he presented the ministry’s budget proposal to the Cabinet, aiming to implement interim measures aimed at safeguarding lives and infrastructure from potential damage caused by flooding.
“Technical experts are currently conducting assessments across the country to identify areas at high risk of flooding, particularly focusing on regions with health centres, schools, and dense populations,” Mr Cheptoris said.
He said the allocated funds will be used to construct embankments around key infrastructure to prevent flooding and to improve river drainage systems to enhance their capacity to handle increased water flow.
Currently, the government has initiated the controlled release of water in Jinja to stabilise Lake Victoria’s shoreline and downstream areas.
Dr Barirega Akankwasah, the Executive Director of the National Environmental Management Authority, cautioned that increased water release may exacerbate flooding downstream, affecting lakes such as Kyoga.
He has also urged residents on lake shores to evacuate rather than wait for conditions to worsen like it has been witnessed in the neighbouring countries such as Kenya.
Attributing the rising water levels to climate change and increased flooding in neighbouring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, Mr Cheptoris emphasised the need to take precautionary measures.
In Kenya, local authorities warned that more than 285,000 lives have been affected so far, with more than 200 reported deaths.
In Burundi, more than 180,000 people were impacted. Additionally, dozens of Rwandans have been killed or injured due to the rains and floods.
In Uganda, more than 10,000 people have been displaced in various parts of the country after floods wreaked havoc on the shoreline of Lake Victoria and the surrounding areas. The floods have since submerged homes.