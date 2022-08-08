Activists tip girls on climate change mitigation

Activists in Western Uganda have asked government to ensure that the youth, especially girls, are involved in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

The activists say environmental degradation presents threats to women, who are at the centre of food production in their communities.

The comments followed the launch of climate justice club at Kashaka Girls Secondary school in Mbarara last Friday.

Ms Hope Nankunda Mwijuka, the executive director of Raising Teenagers Uganda, encouraged the youth to plant trees to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

“We have seen the damage that has been done to our mother nature, we have seen most parts of the country burning up, water killing people and we think it is not too late for us to do something and for us to get the solution, we must involve the young generation because they are going to be here to see this come to pass,” Mr Mwijuka said.

Ms Caroline Nuwashaba, the Girls Not Brides coordinator for Western Uganda, said women and girls should engage in smart climate interventions.

“In areas where there are effects of degradation, learning doesn’t thrive because the concentration is so low and also, accessing schools and institutions is very hard because of the destruction that they find on the way. There is need to educate and train women in the green economy, where businesses are done by women to create income for themselves,” she said.

Ms Jackline Arinaitwe, the Western regional coordinator of National Association for Women’s Action in Development, said making women and girls champions in climate change adaptation and mitigation is helpful because a woman will not cut a tree when there is an alternative source of fuel.