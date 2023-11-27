ADF boss accused of tourist murders further remanded

A 31-year-old suspected commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militant group was Monday morning further remanded to Luzira on charges of murder and terrorism.

On Monday, Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court remanded Abdul Rashid Kyoto, also known as Njovu alias Tembo, until December 19 after hearing that “investigations are still ongoing.”

Presiding chief magistrate Elias Kakooza adjourned the case at the request of prosecution led by Mariam Kuluthum.

"Police inquires in the matter are not yet concluded. We seek adjournment to let police conclude the investigations and have the suspect committed to the High Court to stand trial," Kuluthum told court earlier.

Prosecution alleges that on October 17 in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District, Kyoto and others still at large for purposes of influencing the government or intimidating the public and for a political, religious, social, economic aim- indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, carried out serious acts of violence aimed at causing the death of honeymoon couple David Barlow James and Geyer Emmarentia Cecilia.

The pair were killed together with their Ugandan tour guide Eric Alyai.

The state also alleges that between October 13-17 at various locations including Rusese-Katwe and Nyamunuka on Katunguru-Katwe-Kabatoro, Kyoto and others caused serious damage to property when they burnt a cargo truck and a tourist car.

The state further alleges that the group robbed two passports of United Kingdom and South Africa while, using guns to kill Barlow.

Other items robbed include an unspecified amount of money, bank cards, airways American express cards, a Ugandan national ID, employment card, driving permit belonging to the deceased Geyer and Alyai respectively.