ADF plans to disrupt construction of roads in DRC – Baryomunsi

Dr Chris Baryomunsi. Photo | File

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • The government of Uganda, through the Minister for Works and Transport, is injecting up to Shs243.7 billion into the construction of the roads measuring up to 223 kilometres.

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Mr Chris Baryomunsi, has said that the operations of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Eastern DRC are meant to disrupt Uganda’s infrastructural projects in the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.