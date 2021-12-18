ADF plans to disrupt construction of roads in DRC – Baryomunsi

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Mr Chris Baryomunsi, has said that the operations of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Eastern DRC are meant to disrupt Uganda’s infrastructural projects in the country.

The government of Uganda, through the Minister for Works and Transport, is injecting up to Shs243.7 billion into the construction of the roads measuring up to 223 kilometres.

The roads consist of the Kasindi section at the border to Beni (80km) plus the integration of the Beni-Butembo stretch (54km). It also consists of the Bunagana to Rutsuru-Goma Road (89km).

Last month, Ugandan troops launched air and artillery raids against ADF key bases in the Eastern DRC in an operation code-named "Operation Shujja". The government accused ADF rebels of being behind strings of suicide bombings in the country in recent months.

In an interview in Kasese on Friday, Mr Baryomunsi said that the government has credible information that the ADF group wants to disrupt the project of constructing the roads so that they can remain in the forest and inaccessible.

He said that the joint UPDF-FADRC operation is aimed at maintaining security in the region.

“Actually the information we have is that some of the reasons why the ADF rebels were terrorizing Ugandans is that they wanted to disrupt our plans to construct roads in DR Congo. They just want to remain in the jungle where they can’t be reached,” Mr Baryomunsi said.

He added: “The joint operation between UPDF-FADRC and the two governments is so far successful and sanity shall prevail and this will facilitate the construction of the roads. Nothing will stop this project.”

Mr Baryomunsi noted that the construction of the roads will facilitate trade between DRC and Uganda. He, however, maintained that the border communities of the two countries must be ready to support peace efforts if the cross-border business is to have economic impacts.

Mr Isaac Muchumbura, a Congolese national currently staying in Bwera in Kasese District hailed the government of Uganda for supporting DRC to fight the rebels. He said the presence of ADF in their country had left people homeless in his hometown of Goma.