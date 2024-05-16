Uganda starts reviewing uranium potential ahead of nuclear energy production

Government has started reviewing Uganda’s uranium potential ahead of the plan to develop nuclear energy by 2031.

The review, under the Integrated Uranium Production Cycle Review Mission, will look at the country’s preparedness for nuclear energy production in terms of laws, capacity, reserves, safety, and environmental protection, among others

Mr Emmanuel Wamala, the Ministry of Energy acting commissioner for nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, said Uganda was still at the exploration stage of the production cycle, which will lead to a uranium deposit.

“We have engaged the International Atomic Energy Agency in different stages. They have been with us from the time we started exploration and they have guided us through capacity building, supply of equipment and also making sure that we have reviews,” he said, noting that the review mission looks at four phases after exploration to and eventually to the uranium production cycle phase, which entails the construction of a uranium mine and a processing facility.

At the exploration phase, government has so far, however, identified uranium anomalies, which should be qualified before the production phase.

As part of Uganda’s energy policy, government is seeking to develop 52,481 megawatts of electricity, of which 24,000 will be nuclear energy.

Mr Wamala indicated that a nuclear power plant of 1,000 megawatts requires about 1,14 tonnes of uranium, which means that the 24,000 megawatts if they are all operational, will need about 4,000 tonnes, noting that government would only be sure of its resource capacity after going through the exploration stage.

“Once we discover the deposit, we shall then use these resources for the nuclear power programme,” he said.