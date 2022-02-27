Aga Khan varsity pledges to fight carbon emissions

Some of the students who graduated at the Aga Khan University in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

  • At least 660 students were awarded diplomas and degrees at the university graduation ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday.

The Aga Khan University (AKU) leadership has committed to become carbon neutral in all its undertakings by the fall of 2030, placing it among the first institutions in East Africa and Pakistan to make the pledge.
The pledge was made by climate scientist and activist Dr Peter Kalmus during the graduation ceremony of more than 660 students at the Aga Khan University in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

