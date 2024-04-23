Agago petitions Solicitor General over contractor

Agago District leaders have petitioned the Solicitor General, seeking a hand in the recovery of Shs113 million from a contractor who was banished without completing work.

On April 19, Mr Abdulnoor Muwonge Mbagwa, the district chief administrative officer, said the district is struggling to recover the Shs113 mmillion of the Shs200m it advanced to Handy Services Ltd for the construction of Lukole Satellite Market.



“We have written to the Solicitor General, asking him to institute a legal case against this contractor, and we are yet to get feedback, but I know they have received my letter instructing them to take action against the contractor,” Mr Muwonge said in an interview.



He said they are meeting the Solicitor General next week to discuss the way forward.



Mr Muwonge said the contractor immediately abandoned the site at slab level after the district gave him the advance payment.



“And since I am a new CAO, I tried to find out where he is, but we could not get him; his phones were off,” Mr Muwonge said.

In October 2021, Agago District awarded Handy Services Ltd a one-year contract to construct the Lukole satellite market at Shs567m under the Project for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region (PRELNOR). But the firm abandoned the site before completion of works.