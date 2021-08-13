Airlines bosses given five days to defend themselves

The implicated officials are accused of indulging in corrupt practices such as pocketing bribes and mismanaging the national carrier.

Acting Works minister Francis Musa Ecweru has given all suspended Uganda Airlines bosses five days to explain and defend themselves against allegations of corruption and other malpractices at the national carrier.

Sources close to the investigations say Mr Ecweru has ordered the implicated officers to defend themselves in writing and show cause why they shouldn’t be prosecuted and warned that failure to do so within five days will have dire consequences.

Other accusations include extorting money from job applicants, bungling procurement contracts, recruiting relatives, friends and church members across the network, maintaining ghost workers on the airline’s payroll and giving jobs to unqualified pilots at the expense of the safety of passengers.

Among those summoned are Perez Ahabwe, the suspended board chairperson, Benon Kajuna, Godfrey Ssemugooma, Catherine Asinde Poran, Charles Hamya and Rehema Mutazindwa, all board members.

Others who have been ordered to explain their actions include the management team led by Cornwell Muleya, the chief executive officer whom the President, according to sources, holds personally responsible for the mismanagement and financial impropriety of the Airline.

The rest on the team include Paul Turacacysenga (director finance), Joseph Ssebowa (Human Resource manager), Moses Wangalwa (Procurement manager), Deo Nyanzi (Sales and marketing manager), Roger Wamara (Commercial director), Andrew Tumusiime (Senior administration manager), Michael Kaliisa (Quality manager), Bruno Oringi (Safety Manager), Harvey Kalama (Ground Operationa Manager), Kenneth Kiyemba (First Officer), Alex Kakooza (First Officer), Juliet Otage Odur (Crew Training Manager), Moses Wangawa, and Tom Gidudu.

We were unable to reach Mr Muleya because his known mobile number was switched off by press time.

Other officials on the management team also refused to comment on the issues raised saying they would only respond to the ministry as directed.

Mr Ahabwe yesterday confirmed receipt of the letter from Mr Ecweru, but remained cagey on the content.

He, however, expressed surprise at the alleged report of investigations and wondered how an investigation can be done and a report released without giving a chance to the accused parties to explain their side of the story.

“I know about the investigations but I don’t know if the report has come out. Number two, nobody has ever called me on phone or invited me to interface with me. I am surprised that you people are telling me there is a report. What kind of report can be produced without listening to the affected party, not even the senior staff who are on suspension have been invited and somebody produces report. It is surprising,” he told Daily Monitor by phone.

“The second observation is that on Tuesday my company secretary delivered to me issues sent by the minister and the issues seem to correspond to what appeared in Daily Monitor monitor and require me to respond in writing.

Then after which if it requires that he meets me then he will call me. I believe every member of the board has received the similar issues and my senior staff those on suspension have got them. We shall respond in five days so there is no way I can respond through the Monitor paper,” he added.

Mr Ahabwe says he has worked in the government for a long time and the last thing he would involve himself at an old age is corruption.

“I cannot respond informally that is why I look down on some of those people writing these reports because they act without consulting anybody. People have been writing everywhere that I am corrupt, incompetent and yet we have got careers. I am now 60 years old and I have a record. These are people who are looking for jobs that’s why they produce reports like this,” he said.

He also denied allegations leveled against him and the board, saying most of the issues should be directed to the management team.

On the issue of him ordering the management to procure for him a vehicle, Mr Ahabwe said while it is true that the company gave him an official car, he did not order them to do so.