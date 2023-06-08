All set for Heroes’ Day celebrations- govt

The minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda has revealed that all is set for government to celebrate the 34th Heroes’ Day tomorrow, June 9, at Kasaala Catholic parish grounds in Butuntumula Sub County, Luweero District.

According to Ms Babalanda, this year's commemoration will be marked under the theme: 'Arise Uganda; our heroes' sacrifices are now bearing fruit' and the function will be graced by the President Yoweri Museveni as the chief guest who will award 51 medals to people in various categories.

The minister further noted that a health camp has been organised at Lutuula Health Centre II to precede the day’s celebrations.

"We have organised a health camp as part of the events preceding the heroes day and RDCs are encouraged to mobilize people to turn up for the camp," Ms Babalanda told journalists in Kampala.

"Services in the health camp include male circumcision, HIV testing, cancer and tuberculosis screening, dental services, among others and it will be free of charge," she added.

The ceremony will be open to the general public without mandatory Covi-19 testing except for a few invited guests who will be required to take a Covid-19 test.

"The general public is invited to the national Heroes’ Day celebration fete without any restrictions. Only those who will be near the President will be required to take a mandatory Covi-19 test," she said.

Regarding the uncompensated war veterans, Ms Babalanda noted that: "The compensation funds of war veterans and war affected persons was released, some have received them and I am sure even those who have not received will be receiving the money soon."

Ms Babalanda further proffered that whereas the people of greater Luweero are still faced with several challenges like poor road network in some parts, government is still committed to develop the region more than 40 years since the ruling National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) launched a guerrilla war that brought Mr Museveni to power in 1986.

“During the Heroes’ Day, we particularly celebrate the peace and stability that resulted from the sacrifices of the national heroes, but peace cannot make is rich, so I encourage people to engage in government programs like Parish Development Model and Emyooga to improve their household incomes," the minister added.

Every June 9, government marks Heroes’ Day in commemoration of the first NRM/A heroes to be executed at Kikandwa, Luweero by the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) in 1981, a few months after the NRA rebel leader, Yoweri Museveni launched a war against Milton Obote's government. It is alleged that about 15 people were brutally killed on this day, including the NRA rebels and their collaborators.