Allocate funds to fight climate change, British envoy tells govt

By Micheal Woniala More by this Author

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Kate Airey, has called on government to scale up funding to tackle climate change in order to mitigate its adverse effects.

Speaking during her visit to Bududa District to look at the climate change impact on Monday ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference, Ms Kate said government has to do more to fight climate change.

“Uganda is among the 12 most vulnerable countries in the world when it comes to climate change,” Ms Kate said.

She added that climate financing will help to build adaptation, mitigation, and resilience to impacts of climate change.

“Climate financing is so important and enables meaningful adaptation, which is key to sustainable economic growth,” she said.

According to Ms Kate, there is need to support women groups to promote adaptation and diversify the economic activities.

“Wherever you go, you will find women activists, campaigners and women cooperatives and this is because they have discovered the consequences of climate change,” she said.

She, however, noted that Uganda is also battling high population pressure, which she said, calls for building resilience now.

“About population growth, by 2040, Uganda will need to create a million jobs per year and because the climate is changing,” she said.

Mr George Sekoyo, the executive director of Mt Elgon Tree Growing Enterprise, said there is no will and commitment by government to fight climate change.

“Uganda just talks about it, they just pay lip service but we expect more from government if we are to tackle climate change because this is a serious matter,” he said.

Mr Nimrod Wambette, the chairperson of MT Elgon Agroforestry Community Cooperative Ltd, said they have planted 16 million trees with support from the Welsh government.

“Our target is 25 million by 2025,” he said.

He said there is a need to support the communities to embrace clean energy to mitigate emissions.

Mr George Nambale, a resident of Naposhi Village in Bududa District, said due to climate change effects, they no longer have enough food to feed their children.

“Our Children are dying from malnutrition,” he said.

Mr Zubair Matsanga, the Bushika Sub-county chairperson, said: “Government should teach people how to fight climate change and its effects because people here are still ignorant.”

Mr Milton Kamoti, the district chairperson, said the interventions should prioritise people living in high risk areas.

“If there is an intervention by the British government or any other, it must first target people living in landslide prone areas,” he said.

Mr Bruno Nawoya, the Bududa deputy chief administrative officer, said the district is affected by a low resource envelope that is why it cannot commit any resources towards climate change.