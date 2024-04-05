Alupo tips Muslims on peace and unity as Mubajje hosts UMSC Iftar dinner

The Vice President Ms Jessica Alupo has urged Muslims to promote peace and unity if they are to enjoy freedom of worship which exists in Uganda.

She made the remarks on Thursday during the annual National Iftar dinner which was organised by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) at Old Kampala mosque under the theme “Peace Building, Empowerment and Human Rights.”

Ms Alupo said that the year’s theme shows the determination and resolve of the leadership of the UMSC to talk and live in peace and harmony.

“Uganda is a God-fearing country as vindicated by our Motto “For God and my country.” Allah, the Most Merciful and Most Gracious is the God of love and peace; and that is what He commands us all to be,” she said.

She added that National Resistance Movement (NRM) government under the able leadership of President Museveni has ensured security and peace in every corner of Uganda.

“In the spirit of Pan-Africanism, Uganda has extended brotherly support for security to other African countries whenever need arises, Uganda is an exporter of peace,” she said.

Ms Alupo added that government wants to use all avenues to bring peace through the Inter-Religious Council of which UMSC is a member. All these efforts are intended to consolidate peace and freedom of assembly.

“We appreciate seeing Muslims and Christians gathering in various fora to share and honor the holy month of Ramadhan. This is a creditable achievement for uniting citizens,” she said

The Vice President added that the NRM government would continue to partner with the Muslim leadership and community in development and household wealth creation.

“It is during the NRM government that the Grand National Mosque was built at Old Kampala, the Islamic University in Uganda and recently the Salaam Bank which was established to operate according to Islamic practice,” she said.

“We shall continue to urge the Muslim Community to embrace government programmes using UMSC structures that blossom from the headquarters to the 10 Muslim regions, 78 Muslim districts, 788 Muslim parishes and the grass root registered 15,341 mosques in the country,” she said

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, said that UMSC has come from far but for the past 20 years there have been several developments taking place.

“In the past Old Kampala was a bush with an old minaret but now the place has been developed with tight security. We have created resource income to take care of the council,” he said.

He also applauded Muslims for being cooperative despite encountering several challenges saying that the council is still moving forward.

“I urged you to remain determined and support UMSC, we request the international donor community to continue supporting UMSC because we have several projects which are aiming at supporting the Muslim community,” he said.

The Mufti added that after renewing the leadership of UMSC from village to national level, they have brought capable people on board to run the council programmes.

“We have representatives at all level and in all the 1538 mosques across the country,” he said.