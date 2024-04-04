UCAA to provide bigger prayer space for Muslims at Airport

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, has urged Entebbe International Airport authorities to provide bigger space at the airport to enable Muslims conduct their prayers.

“I have been sharing with the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) that the Muslims should have a place for prayers because if you go to other international airports, there’s a praying place for Muslims," Ms Nakadama said.

"He has assured me that in the on-going construction works, there is an adequate provision for the Muslims’ prayer place, so it is already in their plan. It is also important for other faiths, but more important for Muslims because they pray five times a day,” she said during an Iftar-dinner hosted by UCAA in honor of the community and stakeholders at the UCAA head offices on April 3, 2024.

UCAA Director General Mr Fred Bamwesigye arrive with third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama at Iftar dinner at UCAA head offices on April 3, 2024. Photo/Eve Muganga

She further called upon Muslims and non-Muslims to continue recognizing the Muslim fraternity that they work with because in most cases they are the minority in those organisations.

She noted that the UCAA gesture of hosting an Iftar dinner enabled members “to share with each other and to learn more about another religion for those who are not of that religion.”

Nakadama commended UCAA for successfully changing the face of Entebbe International Airport with a good looking terminal that “many Ugandans are now proud of.”

In response to the request for bigger space for prayers, the Director General of UCAA Mr Fred Bamwesigye noted that the prayer place already exists at the airport, only that it is no longer sufficient for the growing numbers.

“In the new terminal building, which will be opened to the public later this year, there is a bigger provision for a prayer space for Muslims and other denominations,’’ he said.

He stressed the importance of Ramadan and the values of sharing and togetherness, which is why the management of UCAA hosted the Iftar-dinner for the community.

‘’While this was done for Muslims, even non- Muslims took part in the sharing and they are all happy, which fosters unity. We are going to continue with this practice in subsequent years during Ramadan,” Mr Bamwesigye said.