Among directs Tayebwa to inspect Lubowa Hospital

Parliament Speaker Anita Among Tuesday afternoon directed her deputy Thomas Tayebwa to inspect progress regarding the controversial construction of an international specialized hospital in Lubowa along Entebbe Road.

“I am going to assign my deputy speaker to go to Lubowa with MPs and inspect and give us a report," Among said during plenary.

State Minister for Finance in Charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi reported to Parliament that government so far “paid $156million through promissory notes” for construction of the Lubowa Hospital.

But Among’s directive followed a protracted exchange amongst lawmakers with majority questioning why security officials persistently deployed at the hospital construction site continuously deny lawmakers access on each attempt to inspect the project.

MPs including Joel Ssenyonyi were on Monday barred from accessing the site despite the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) saying he had notified health authorities about plans to inspect the project.

Ssenyonyi told the House that health minister Dr Jane Aceng okayed their visit to the site but registered her inability to make it to the site considering that she had to attend routine Monday cabinet meetings.

"We intend to move a motion that Parliament halts paying any more money to Lubowa Hospital because they are not accountable and we cannot access the site to see what is happening there. Let us halt. Because otherwise, the taxpayer will blame us," Ssenyonyi urged.

He also suggested that government should redirect funds committed towards the stalled project to other struggling health facilities across the country.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs should also explain to this House why members of Parliament have been denied access by security outfits," Ssenyonyi said, adding that “denying us access to these premises is a clear indication that there is not much going on."

Govtresponse

In a promise made before Parliament on behalf of the government, 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama undertook to liaise with key authorities including the Ministry of health to report back to Parliament on the said matter.