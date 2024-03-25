Among is victim of witch-hunt, says Mao

The Justice minister has sprung to defend the Speaker of Parliament amid criticism over alleged maladministration and extravagant spending by the 11th Parliament.

Mr Norbert Mao, who spoke as chief guest at celebrations to mark 122 years of existence of Namilyango College in Mukono District on Saturday, said Speaker Anita Among is a victim of political witch-hunt.

“I get surprised when people come out and start attacking my sister Among that she is corrupt. The Speaker is a victim of political witch-hunt. Ugandans should stop mixing politics with development. I will not expound on this matter that will be for another day” Mr Mao said.

There has been intense scrutiny of the House under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, led by citizens, among them, journalist cum lawyer and social justice activist Agather Atuhaire, and university don and satirist, Prof Jimmy Spire Ssentongo.

But Mr Mao said: “I know the Speaker very well. Right now, when you check her bank account, she has no single coin. Her account balance is zero because she donates all her earnings to individuals with problems, churches, public projects and schools. Even Namilyango College is a beneficiary of her generosity,” Mr Mao said.

Last year, during the Namilyango Day, Speaker Among, who was chief guest, donated Shs50m to the school. Her husband, Mr Moses Magogo, is also an old boy of the college.

Mr Mao, himself an old boy of the college, when tasked by the media to elaborate on his defence of Ms Among, simply said: “Write what I have said,” as he paced towards his waiting car.

Many old students, the clergy and parents attended the celebrations that were held under the theme, ‘Let all things be done decently and in order.’

Mr Mao, who represented Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, also stressed the importance of a country investing in its human capital. “We talk about adding value to coffee, tea … but the most value addition should be done on human beings. It’s important for a country to invest in its human beings because a nation is built on the dream of its people. The bigger the dream the better,” he said.

Mr Mao also decried the high brain-drain levels in the country. “Wherever I go, all over the world, I find Ugandans who are specialists in different fields. Now that I’m in government, I won’t lament; I’m going to do something about it,” Mr Mao promised. He did not, however, specify what he was going to do.

Premier Nabbanja in a speech read by Mr Mao, commended the missionaries for their zeal in preaching the Gospel. “Namilyango College is a place for value addition. This school is an ocean of knowledge from which one can take any amount of knowledge he wants.” Ms Nabbanja said.

The retired Bishop of Lugazi Diocese, Dr Mathias Ssekamanya, who was the chief celebrant, urged the students to chart their career paths and work to achieve it.

Mr Constantine Mpuuga, the head teacher, commended the old boys for offering career guidance to the students. He urged the government to help renovate the school’s infrastructures, including classrooms.