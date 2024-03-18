Among says attackers want her Speaker job

Speaker Anita Among at the weekend said her adversaries are stoking the fire of intense scrutiny and attack of her administration and its spending habits.

Ms Among had on Friday blamed the public outcries against alleged mismanagement of the 11th Parliament, which she heads; on pro-gay groups, who she said are fighting back her firm leadership in passing the Anti-homosexuality Act, 2023.

But Ms Among, who spoke at two rallies in her constituency in Bukedea, and in Buyende districts, widened the range of her enemies.

She said: “The people who are fighting me ... are people who are saying [that] they want to reclaim their seat as Speaker.”

“What did they leave there [in Parliament]? What have we done? You mean in Teso [her birth sub-region] we don’t need a Speaker? In Bukedea, we don’t need a Speaker? Maybe I am a better asset than them,” she told a rally at Apopong Primary School in Kolir, Bukedea District, on Saturday.

“By the grace of God, those who think [that] they are going to continue fighting us will be put to shame,” she said.

Ms Among was in Bukedea for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party register update that is ongoing countrywide in readiness for the 2026 Presidential, and General Election. The update exercise kicked off last Wednesday and ended yesterday.

The ongoing intense scrutiny of the House under the hashtag #ParliamentExhibition on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, is led by citizens, among them, journalist cum lawyer and social activist Agather Atuhaire, and university don and satirist, Prof Jimmy Spire Ssentongo.

Ms Among promised no retribution against her attackers and expressed confidence in God.

The Speaker, who prior to the Friday plenary sitting had met President Museveni at State House Entebbe, vowed not to relent nor yield ground to her attackers.

She said: “The issue of fighting me on social media and then you say, Anita resign; and go where? Those people who are saying that I should resign; did they put me as Member of Parliament? My voters are here and my President who supported me is supporting me. I want to ask you people of Bukedea; I want you to continue praying for our President.”

Ms Among is serving her second term as Bukedea District Woman MP.

“Continue praying for your country. Continue praying for your Speaker. For us in Bukedea, it is about prayer and prayer will solve every problem. And all those who have been fighting me, we have known them and shall deal with them by prayer,” she said.

Buyende district

Seven hours after her address in Bukedea, Ms Among made a stopover at her husband’s home in Buyende District, just a few minutes after 5pm. She delivered an impromptu address to ‘her visitors’ at the family residence in Buyende.

In a short address to the residents, translated into lusoga by the Bunya South MP, Mr Iddi Isabirye, Ms Among recapped her claims that the attack on her stemmed from some people who are interested in her seat of Parliament Speaker; the third highest office in the land after that of President and Vice President.

She also rallied residents to re-elect her husband, Mr Moses Magogo, as the Budiope East MP in the 2026 General Election. She urged them to dismiss the calls from their political opponents.

“There are people moving around mbu [that] they are moving with candidates. Somebody was a Speaker for 20 years. What did she do for you people? Did she do anything for you?” She asked.