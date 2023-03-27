Among warns schools against bullying

Schools that found to be encouraging bullying of learners will be closed, Parliament Speaker Annet Anita Among has warned.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 121st anniversary of Namilyango College in Mukono District on Sunday, the Speaker said: “Such learning institutions not only discourage children from going to school but also endanger their lives.”

Among’s remarks follow an early March incident in which a Senior 1 student was killed in a fire set up by bullies at Kyamate SS in Ntungamo Municipality.

“Schools that encourage bullying will be closed immediately because these children should get peace when they come to school and not fear,” Among who was accompanied by her husband, MP Moses Magogo noted.

Parliament Speaker Anita Among commissions construction of a classroom block at Namilyango College on March 26, 2023. Looking on is her husband MP Moses Magogo (L) who is also the FUFA president. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

Namilyango’s 121st anniversary was themed: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and all your plans will succeed.”

Lugazi Diocese Bishop Christopher Kakooza was the main celebrant in the event at the school started in 1902.

During the function the Speaker launched the Namilyango College Peregrine Kibuuka Endowment Fund Ltd, which among other things will provide bursaries, scholarships and refurbishment of the school’s infrastructure.

The fund is spearheaded by old students of the school. Late Peregrine Kibuuka was one of the longest serving head teachers of the school.

Among who is also the Bukedea District Woman MP donated Shs50 million and pledged more parliamentary financial support to the fund.

“During the budgeting process, we shall ensure that we budget for this college especially for infrastructure development,” she said.

Bishop Kakooza called on Christians to use this period of Lent to return to God and also do good things.

Constantine Mpuuga, the school head teacher said the school’s current population growth does not match with the existing infrastructure emphasizing that there is need for construction of more classrooms and dormitories.

“Namilyango College was one of the first secondary schools in the country and has remained at the helm of academic and co-curricular excellence over the years. We are committed to continue doing this,” Mpuuga said.