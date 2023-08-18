Amongi appoints Patrick Ayota as NSSF MD

Labour minister Betty Amongi has appointed Patrick M Ayota as the managing director of Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), after nearly a year of infights.

“We’re pleased to inform NSSF members, stakeholders, and the public that Betty Amongi has appointed Ayota for a period of five years effective August 18, 2023,” the chairman of the NSSF board of directors said on Friday.

With immediate effect, Ayota takes full charge of the Shs17trillion Fund reeling from crippling internal conflicts in addition to allegations of irregular payments and a repute of insubordination levelled against ex-managing director Richard Byarugaba, per an Inspectorate of Government (IGG) conviction.

"He has been the Fund's acting managing director for the last 8 months during which he ensured stability of the Fund during a challenging period. He has also served as deputy managing director since December 2017 and chief financial officer since July 2011," Kimbowa said in a statement confirming the appointment- released August 18.

Former NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba and Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

On August 9, Byarugaba opened legal proceedings against his ouster at the High Court in Kampala, suggesting that his axing was "malicious, based on known bias against him."

Byarugaba had been appointed on November 29, 2017 to lead the Fund for 5 years with the term ending November 30, 2022.

“Even before my second contract could run its course, Amongi attempted to bring it to a premature end. By a letter addressed to me, she claimed that I was supposed to have automatically retired upon reaching the age of 60 years, without reference to the Attorney General for advice, she ordered me to cease serving as managing director..." reads a lawsuit filed by his lawyers.

“That it is only due to the intervention of the Attorney General’s office that I was able to complete my second term in office. I know the aforesaid attempt to prematurely retire me occurred after the board of directors of NSSF had recommended to the 2nd respondent that Mr Patrick Ayota, the deputy managing director, and I be granted new contracts effective December 1, 2022,” it adds.

Byarugaba's plea for reinstatement was due for hearing on August 21, 2023.

"The NSSF board is confident that Ayota is the right person to steer the Fund forward at such a critical time, following changes in legislation that oblige the Fund to play a leading role in expanding social security coverage to all Ugandans," board chair Kimbowa said on Friday.

According to him, NSSF is "stable and on course to surpass its 2025 strategic objectives."

