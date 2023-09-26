Amuriat team issues roadmap ahead of delegates’ conference

The Forum for Democratic Change party based in Najjanankumbi has issued a campaign roadmap ahead of the party’s national delegates conference called to elect the new party National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party’s Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Boniface Bamwenda Toterebuka, said 79 candidates were successfully nominated last week to fill 51 positions. Seven positions didn’t attract any candidates.

Mr Toterebuka said campaigns started yesterday and will end on October 4 ahead of elections on October 6 during the conference to be attended by about 1,000 delegates.

“The successful candidates will be expected to serve in respect of the party constitution until the end of their term in 2028,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi in Kampala yesterday, Mr Toterebuka said the candidates are free to hold town hall meetings with delegates.

Mr Toterebuka warned the candidates against voter bribery, violence and use of abusive language to influence voters.

However, following the recent split of the Opposition party, the Katonga faction, loyal to former party president Dr Kizza Besigye, shunned the party electoral process that is being organised by the Najjanankumbi faction, saying internal disputes should be resolved before the elections.

This prompted the party national chairman, Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, to call the extra-ordinary delegates’ conference amid resistance from the party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The delegates’ conference that happened last week despite a court order against it, elected Mr Erias Lukwago as interim party president, suspending the leadership of Mr Amuriat and Mr Mafabi.

However, Mr Toterebuka yesterday said his commission is organising the elections in accordance with the law.

“There is no law that forces someone to vote here in Uganda, you have a right to vote or not to vote,” he said.

The party now has two parallel leaderships; the Katonga faction headed by Mr Lukwago and the Najjanankumbi still headed by Mr Amuriat as party president.

The party president position attracted two candidates including the current chair, Mr Amuriat, and former youth league leader Moses Mugisha.

The other people contesting in various positions include Mr Yusuf Nsibambi and Ms Margaret Madanda as deputy party president for Central Region and Mr Kaps Fungaroo as deputy president for Northern Region. Mr Mafabi is unopposed for his secretary general position.