Anger rises over govt factory closed one month after opening

A motorist rides past the idle soap factory in Bukolooto Town in Kayunga District which was commissioned by President Museveni in 2013. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, a cross section of leaders in Kayunga District petitioned the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House to investigate circumstances under which the factory had remained redundant for such a long time. 

Youth and women leaders in Kayunga District have lost hope of reaping the fruits of a soap and cooking oil factory which was set up in the area in 2013.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.