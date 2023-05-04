Angry mob burns truck, lynch two suspected cattle thieves

An angry mob on Thursday morning lynch two suspected livestock thieves at Kakwanzi Village, Bukulula Sub County, Kalungu District.

One of the suspects only identified as Masawuli died on the spot while his associate Ibra Nsiimbe died upon arrival at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The incident occurred around 4 am.

According to eyewitnesses, hell broke loose when angry residents spotted a Fuso commercial truck parked by the roadside on Lukaya-Kiti Road. Since the area has suffered rampant cattle theft in the past months, they suspected the occupants were part of the racket.

Residents saw the truck parked in the area during the day and when night fell, the same truck was still at the same spot. Curious residents approached the occupants but locked themselves inside the truck. This annoyed residents prompting them to smash the truck windscreen and pull out the two men, killing one instantly,” Mr Charles Kabugo, the chairperson of Kanwanzi Village, said

Mr Godfrey Bazadde, the chairperson of Bukulula Sub County, said residents have lost 50 cows in the past five months as thieves raid kraals at night.

Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson, said by the time police arrived, residents had left the scene and the truck was up in flames.

“We are investigating this incident and will provide a detailed report later in the day,” he said

He, however, faulted residents for taking the law into their own hands.