Ankole bishop dismayed by cheating in schools

Ankole Dioceses Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa said he is dismayed by a growing trend of cheating during examinations in schools.

Speaking on Monday, the Anglican prelate said “cheating not only undermines the integrity of the education system but also hinders students' ability to genuinely learn and develop skills needed for success in university and beyond.”

“I was a lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU) for many years and noticed there are schools which support their students with the invisible hand because you find a student who scored low grades at a secondary level performing better at university as compared to those who scored highly,” he observed as he appeared to attribute this to cheating for some good academic performers in secondary schools.

The bishop called on schools to prioritize ethical behavior and academic honesty.

“By fostering a culture of integrity and honesty, schools can ensure that students are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed in higher education and in their future careers,” Mwesigwa said during a thanksgiving function at Kabale Trinity College School Kabale District as the institution was celebrating results of the 2023 Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

Mwesigwa urged parents to work together with government and schools to improve students grades.

Kabale Trinity College director Joab Tumwebarize Muhwezi said the thanksgiving was true testament of their hard work, dedication and commitment to improve studies.

According to him, the Christian school was ranked 33 nationwide in the 2023 Uneb performance.

“This legacy of excellence and service is a source of pride for the school and its community, and serves as a driving force for current and future students to continue striving for greatness,” he noted.

Tumwebarize pledged that Kabale Trinity College is committed to providing a holistic and transformative education that equips students with knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-changing world.