Another budding journalist dies in Kasese motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old budding radio journalist based in Kasese District in western Uganda died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash, barely two weeks after another journalist from the area died under similar circumstances.

Charles Muhindo Brinto, a senior reporter at Light FM in Kasese town was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way from Bunyangabu District where he had covered the swearing in ceremony of district councilors.

"Muhindo was knocked at Hima town council as he was riding from Bunyangabu District where he had covered the district council swearing in. He was riding a company motorcycle when he got knocked by another speeding cyclist who was crossing the road," Mr Owen Alton Baluku, the station’s chief editor said Tuesday morning.

He sustained head injuries and was rushed to Case Clinic in Hima but he was referred to Kilembe mines hospital for better management. However, a few hours after admission he was pronounced dead.

Mr Baluku described Muhindo as a selfless, hardworking employee who had exhibited exemplary character.

"He joined our radio as an intern in 2017 but at the end of his internship he requested to extend his stay as a volunteer. Because of his hard work and activeness in the field, we retained him permanently as a fulltime staff," Mr Baluku said.

One of his work colleagues, Pherbrin Nyabosi, told this reporter that Muhindo was the head of welfare and an assistant editor in the editorial department.

Muhindo’s father, Mr Posiano Bwambale, described him as the most obedient child he had and that “he loved studies so much, part of the reason he was successful in life.”

"He would do some casual work to raise his own school fees in case we were unable to raise the money on time," Mr Bwambale said.

Muhindo’s death comes at a time when the media fraternity in Uganda is trying to come to terms with the sudden demise of a budding television reporter who died yesterday morning, hours after child delivery.

Sheila Nakabuye, 32, was pronounced dead by doctors at Mbarara Regional Referral hospital at around 8am where she had been referred for better management following a C-section operation at a private clinic in Mbarara town.

Three weeks ago, another journalist based in Kasese succumbed to injuries he sustained from a road accident.

Dennis Mumbere, a radio presenter at Messiah Radio died on April 25 on the way to hospital following a road accident at Nyamirangara along Kasese-Mbarara Highway.















