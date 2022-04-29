Another Ugandan Rotarian dies after weekend accident in Kenya

The Rotary Club in Uganda has announced that another victim of Last Friday’s accident at the Sachangwan stretch in Naivasha Kenya, succumbed to serious head injuries she sustained in the accident.

According to Mike Sebalu, the newly elected Governor Rotary District 9213, Lispa Rono who has been at the Intensive Care Unit since last Friday at Mediheal Hospital, Nakuru, Kenya- died Wednesday morning.

“She has been in the intensive care unit nursing severe head injuries which led to further complications. We are mobilizing money to retrieve the body from the hospital and Rotary is also picking the hospital bill of all the patients who were involved in the accident,” Sebalu said on April 27.

Asked how many are still hospitalized and in what condition they are, he said “three of them are recovering but require serious attention at the hospital.”

Last Thursday as Rotarians travelled to Naivasha for a conference to change leadership of their district governors, brakes of a Toyota Land Cruiser which was reportedly hired by seven members of the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja, failed at Naivasha and the driver veered off the vehicle into a section of the Rift Valley.

Unconfirmed reports attribute the accident that claimed the life of the newly elected club president, Ronald Tashobya, to fatigue and drink-driving.

According to a message read to mourners at All Saints Cathedral, accident survivor Pamela Nyakairu whose message was read to mourners by the emcee of the day, told mourners that “the vehicle veered off the road as in an attempt to avoid an oncoming trailer.”

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle reportedly escaped with minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital while four of the occupants were taken for CT scan and others put in ICU for monitoring as they wait for a neurosurgeon.