Anthrax outbreak in Ibanda leaves one dead, 20 admitted

The Ibanda District veterinary officer, Dr Hillary Arinaitwe, has declared an outbreak of Anthrax in Katooma, Kisiita cells in Kagongo Division in Ibanda Municipality after one person died as a result of eating infected meat .

More than 20 other people were also admitted to various health facilities last week.

Dr Arinaitwe on Monday said they had closed all butcheries in Kagongo Division to prevent further spread of the disease.

“We have put those areas under quarantine and it is expected to last more than a month. A veterinary team will supervise it,” he said.

Dr Arinaitwe also cautioned residents against buying meat sold below the market price, saying it is contaminated.

Mr Vincent Mugisha, the spokesperson of the district health department, said a medical team took blood samples from those infected to the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe for testing.

“The results show that they are well and out of danger,” he said.

Mr Stephen Mugambe, a resident of Katooma Village, said the infected meat was sold at Shs5,000 per kilogramme compared to the fresh one, which costs Shs13,000.

Witness accounts

“We were attracted by the price and several people bought about 5kg of meat for their families,” Mr Mugambe said.

Ms Aidah Kyomugisha, a resident of Kisiita Cell, said she also bought 2kg.

“After eating supper, the family started vomiting, feeling headache and developed diarrhoea. I bought paracetamol tablets, but the symptoms persisted until we were taken to hospital,” Ms Kyomugisha said.

Mr Lawrence Kusasira, another resident, said he bought the infected meat from a roadside vendor at Katooma Trading Centre.

“No sooner had I finished eating the last piece than I started vomiting. My friends took me to a nearby clinic,” he said.

About anthrax

Anthrax is caused by a bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals.

Animals, mainly herbivores, get it through contaminated grass, soil and water. According to the World Health Organisation, humans generally acquire the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals, or occupational exposure to infected or contaminated animal products.