Archbishop Odama flags off 400 pilgrims for Ambrosoli’s beatification

At least 400 pilgrims were on Monday morning flagged off to Kalongo Catholic Parish in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District for the beatification ceremony of late Fr Dr Joseph Ambrosoli scheduled for Sunday, November 20. Among the pilgrims were men, women, elders and youth including a 6-year-old boy.

The pilgrims will spend four days trekking approximately 182km and are expected to arrive at Kalongo Parish on Friday, November 18.

While flagging off the pilgrims after Mass at Gulu Cathedral Parish, Archbishop John Baptist Odama, asked them to remain steadfast in their faith and pray for peace and unity.

Ms Betty Atim, a two-time pilgrim to Namugongo, is among the pilgrims. She said: “This particular pilgrimage I am making for the beautification of Fr Ambrosoli is critical for me to intercede for Uganda, my family and widows whose lives remain troubled.”

Mr Bongo Allan, a medical worker at Anaka Hospital in Nwoya District is also another pilgrim seeking God’s help over the high prevalence of gender-based violence in Acholi Sub-region, which he said has led to killings and the disintegration of families.

“Dr Ambrosoli was a medical doctor whose works inspire me as a medical practitioner. He gives me the courage to do my work with care, love, and dedication,” Mr Bongo said.

The Gulu Archdiocese Vicar General, Msgr Mathew Odong, said the church was ready, despite having challenges.

“We expect different leaders to be present at the ceremony in Kalongo. We are also winding up the preparations and pulling resources together,” Msgr Odong said.

He explained that the pilgrimage is important in the lives of the Christians since it offers them a moment to renew their faith and live by the examples of the late Fr Dr Ambrosoli.

“Fr Dr Ambrosoli left us a very good example of charity, prayer and this cuts across different categories of people in our society; the youth, parents, priests, sisters, leaders, among others,” he said.