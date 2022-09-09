Armed robbers shoot businessman, son dead in Tororo

Police in Tororo District are investigating how armed thugs shot and killed a businessman and his 7-year-old son.

The incident happened on Monday night.

The deceased, Didier Sejikeye, 33, was a mobile money agent and a resident of Green Land Cell, Ticaf ward, Osukuru Town Council in Tororo District.

Witnesses told the Monitor that two armed men disguised themselves as clients and later ordered Sejikeye to surrender the money, but he was hesitant, so they shot him.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said they are hunting the suspected thugs.

“Unidentified armed robbers dressed in overcoats attacked and shot Didier Sejikeye, 33, a money changer/mobile money agent. The stray bullet also killed Samuel Niyokubawa, 7, his son, who was a pupil of Mudakori Primary School,” he said.





Investigations

Mr Mugwe said police dispatched a team of forensic experts to the scene who recovered cartridges.

“The scene was visited by Tororo District Police Commander SP Fred Ahimbisibwe, with homicide detectives and scene of crime officers. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

Mr Mugwe said the postmortem for the two bodies was done at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and the bodies would be handed over to their relatives for burial.





Police report

The police crime report of 2021 shows that 436 cases of aggravated robbery of cash were reported compared to 364 cases in 2020.

The same report also reveals that 303 cases of murder by shooting were reported in 2021 compared to 249 in 2020.