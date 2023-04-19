Armed street beggar charged, remanded

A disabled man who was found to be in possession of a gun, army combat fatigues and boots has been charged and remanded.

Kintu Mayambala, a 43-year-old male, who has been moonlighting as a beggar on Kampala’s streets was arrested on April 4, after he was frisked and a loaded pistol found on his person at a spot outside Kalungu Plaza in the capital city’s central business district.

He was Wednesday charged at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court with two counts of illegal possession of fire arm and illegal possession of government stores contrary to Section 316(2) and Section 22 of the Penal Code Act.

The accused who appeared in court without any surety pleaded not guilty to the counts that were read to him by Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha.

Prosecution side led by Lydia Nakoto told court that the investigations into the matter are complete.

“I pray to this court to set the date for hearing because inquiries are complete,” she said.

Her worship Owomugisha remanded the suspect to Luzira prison until May 8 and also issued witness summons to appear before court.

