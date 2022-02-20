Army closes 4 landing sites over illegal fishing

Boats tied up at Semawundo Landing Site, Kalangala District, at the weekend following closure of the site. PHOTO/ SLYVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

What you need to know:

  • Capt Fredrick Mwondah, the FPU commandant, says they first warned the culprits through their local leaders before closing the landing site.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) under the Uganda People’s Defence Forces has closed four fish landing sites in Kalangala Islands over alleged illegal fishing.
The landing sites include Lwabaswa, Semawundo, Misonzi, and Kitobo in Bufumira Sub-county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.