More soldiers deployed to fight illegal fishing in Kalangala 

A Fisheries Protection Unit officer and a fishermen display fish on the shores of Lake Victoria recently. PHOTO | FILE

By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi

What you need to know:

  • On average, 60 people are arrested every week in Kalangala over illegal fishing, with some caught with immature fish while others are arrested with illegal fishing gear.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) has deployed 16 more soldiers to fight rampant illegal fishing in Kalangala District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.