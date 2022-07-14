Army confirms huge pay rise for top brass

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has confirmed a huge pay rise for its senior army officers.

On Tuesday, the army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, issued a statement confirming the salary enhancement.

The message came a day after Daily Monitor broke the story in which the newspaper provided details of a planned huge pay rise for the high-ranking army officers.

Under the headline “UPDF top brass to get huge pay rise,” the newspaper captured cryptic details of a planned pay rise for Generals and other ranks of Major and above.

The decision, according to a Daily Monitor story, capped last week’s High Command and Army Council sittings at State House, Entebbe.

In the statement confirming the Daily Monitor exclusive, Brig Kulayigye explained that during the meeting, the upper strata of Uganda’s military, which constitutes the highest decision-making organs, presented a number of salary options that had been proposed by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

President Museveni (3rd right) following a meeting with the UPDF Service Chiefs at 401 Brigade Headquarters in Irenga, Ntungamo District, on June 26. Photo/PPU

The meeting, according to Brig Kulayigye, however, guided that the team computes the enhancement for General officers at 100 percent, (from one-star General/Brigadier, two-star General/Maj General, three star-General/Lt General, and four-star General/full General).

Senior officers at 50 percent (from Major, Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel to be effected in the Financial Year 2022/2023 in order to allow the planned retirement for that category to proceed as planned.

Other ranks

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Gen Museveni, asked the members to explain to the lower cadres (Captain to Private) that their salaries would be enhanced next Financial Year 2023/2024 alongside other civil servants as it was the case in the Financial Year 2018/2019.

This explains why the retirement of Captain to Private officers will be rescheduled to next financial year after their enhancement has been achieved.