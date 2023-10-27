Army removes abandoned bomb in Masaka

The bomb squad from the army’s mechanised brigade in Kasijjagirwa has recovered an abandoned bomb from a Masaka City suburb.

According to the brigade’s spokesperson, Capt Ibrahim Ssekitto, the abandoned 60-millimeter mortar bomb could have been left in the area during the liberation war of 1979 which led to the collapse of President Idi Amin Dada’s government.

The bomb, according to Capt Ssekitto was found abandoned near a shop adjacent to Mogas Petrol Station on Nyendo–Villa Maria Road.

“Our explosive ordnance disposal team received a distress call on Thursday at 1pm from Kayirikiti in Nyendo –Mukungwe Municipality , in Masaka City and rushed to the scene where they found the bomb and took it to the Kasijjagirwa barracks where it's being kept waiting to be disposed of,” he noted.

He further urged vigilance.

"We ask the public to continue being alert about suspicious materials in their areas and they should always call the security authorities to help them," Capt Ssekitto added.

He explained that such abandoned mortar bombs are dangerous because their fragments can affect people in a distance of 60 meters if it explodes.

Locals Friday morning thanked joint security forces for intervening in time.

"The object looked strange which prompted us to report to police that later sent army officers who removed the bomb which is said to be one of the remaining explosives in the area," city resident Andrew Kaweesi remarked.