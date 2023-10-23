Army to enlist help of locals in fight against ADF rebels

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) intends to enlist the help of the local population in the fight against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in parts of Rwenzori Sub-region.

Maj Gen Dick Olum, the commander of Operation Shuuja in eastern DR Congo, said this does not mean arming civilians and sending them to the frontline but rather relying on them in gathering intelligence information.

“The Head of State in his directive does not intend for Wanainchi to be armed and sent to the frontlines to engage in combat with ADF rebels,” he said yesterday in an interview with Daily Monitor.

“As a strategist, he emphasises the importance of human intelligence, which involves people cooperating with the UPDF to provide information. Human intelligence is derived from the population, and this is our primary focus,” Maj Gen Olum added.

At the weekend, President Museveni, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), urged the UPDF to collaborate with the police and the local population (Wananchi) to track down suspected ADF rebels who had crossed from DR Congo into Kasese.

“The UPDF should involve the Police and the Wanainchi to hunt for these groups, running from Congo. They are no longer a military problem. They are; Police, popular vigilance, and anti-terrorism efforts. We are destroying their base in Congo,” he posted.

This follows last week’s attack on tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park and the torching of a lorry loaded with onions in Kasese District.

The President revealed that on the same day (Saturday), the UPDF bombed another ADF camp in DRC.

“Our gunships attacked a big camp of these criminals, 60km from the border, Ntoroko side. The attack was devastating because it was a clear target and the reconnaissance plane was monitoring from the air,” he said.

He also said the hunt for five suspected ADF rebels that burnt the lorry, and the tourist van was ongoing.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, yesterday revealed that even before the presidential directive, they had already initiated efforts to involve the local population, known as Wananchi, in sensitisation campaigns to strengthen security measures in Kasese.

“We welcome President Museveni’s directive, but prior to that, we had conducted numerous sensitisation meetings in the eight sub-counties of Bwera, and we continue to hold similar gatherings throughout the district,” Lt Walusimbi said.

“Our objective is to encourage local residents to share any information they may have regarding suspicious individuals within their communities with the security forces,” he added.

Nevertheless, local leaders, especially those residing in areas near the border with DR Congo, have expressed a desire for security forces to provide them with training to acquire additional security skills in the face of rebel attacks.

On Friday, a security meeting was convened at Bwera PTC in Nyamambuka Cell, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, and chaired by Lt Joe Walusimbi.

The meeting, which was attended by chairpersons at sub-county, parish and village level, resolved that the local leaders would submit monthly security reports to the office of the RDC.

The RDC tasked village chairpersons with the responsibility of creating a register of all residents in their respective villages and reporting any new members who enter their villages to the authorities for scrutiny.

Lt Walusimbi said the measures are aimed at enhancing community-based security and information sharing in the ongoing effort to counter the activities of ADF rebels.

Mr Peter Sunday Kakule, the chairperson of Nyakiyumbu Sub-county, who is also leader of sub-counties in greater Bwera area, proposed that the government considers introducing Local Defense Units (LDU) in all villages, particularly those located near the border.

Mr Kakule also emphasised the importance of providing training to local residents, especially village chairpersons, to equip them with the necessary skills to assist in countering the activities of rebels.

He drew a parallel to1996 when the local population played a crucial role in aiding the UPDF to eliminate the ADF rebels in Kasese.

The village leaders also said the numerous porous border points lacking sufficient security deployment are a cause for concern.





Porous border points

Some of the areas with numerous porous border points include Ihandiro, Isango, Karambi and Bwera sub-counties, as well as Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council.

The local residents are urging authorities to implement increased security measures. In Ihandiro Sub-county, the porous border points include Kafalasi, Kaghombyo, Kyuna, Kasesa, Kasinga, Kibirigha, Kibati, Kyabihondo, Bulhambayiri, Bulemba, Busolhu, and Kyapa.

For Isango, the porous borders comprise Isango II, Kamukumbi, Kyempara II, Mughongo, and Kabiriti, which they share with Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, as well as Kayanja, shared with Nyakiyumbu Sub-county, among others.

In Kitholhu Sub-county, there are six porous border points, including Kasinga, Kisabu, Musangania, Kararo, Kahuha, and Kibati. Residents say it is essential to address the security challenges associated with the porous borders to enhance the safety and stability of the region.





Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

This is to inform you that today, the 21st of October, 2023, we paid a serious visit to the ADF terrorists in Congo.

Our gunships attacked a big camp of these criminals, 60kms from the border, Ntoroko side. The attack was devastating because it was a clear target and the reconnaissance plane, was monitoring from the air.

Congratulations to our Air-Force and the SDR that locates these criminals. Meanwhile, the group of 5 People that burnt the lorry, the tourist van and killed the 2 tourists with their driver, is being hunted in the area to the left of Bweera- Kikoroongo Road as you come from Bweera.

The UPDF should involve the Police and the Wananchi to hunt for these groups, running from Congo. They are no longer a military problem. They are; Police, popular vigilance and anti-terrorism efforts. We are destroying their base in Congo. We salute H.E Tshisekedi for agreeing to work with us to uproot these criminals.

Signed: Yoweri K. Museveni Gen (rtd) Ssaabalwanyi