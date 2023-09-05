Arsenal fan killed in Sheema over match against Man Utd

Police in Sheema District in western Uganda are hunting for a 22-year-old man accused of murder after he allegedly killed an Arsenal fan, 21, following a disagreement over the weekend English Premier League match between the Gunners and Man United.

Jackson Aineruhanga, a peasant and resident of Rwanyinakahire cell, Rwamujojo ward, Sheema Central Division, Sheema municipality in Sheema District was stabbed to death moments after Arsenal’s 3:1 Sunday victory against Man United, police have said.

"It is alleged that in the evening of September 3, 2023, Aineruhanga developed a misunderstanding with the suspect in a video hall while watching a football match between Manchester United and Arsenal," the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime said.

The two football fanatics’ argument started after Man United Alejandro Garnacho’s late goal was ruled out for offside by the VAR.

"The two later went to one of the bars but they were ejected because they were quarreling. This forced the suspect to run after the victim whom he stabbed on the chest with a sharp object. The victim is said to have bled to death after the attack,” Mr Tumusiime added.

The suspect is on the run but Mr Tumusiime said the scene of the attack was visited by detectives and a piece of a stick with suspected blood stains was recovered from the scene and exhibited.