Arts students to enrol for science courses at varsity

Makerere University students  at the Main Building in 2020. PHOTO / FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Dr Cyrus Ssebugenyi, the principal higher education officer at the NCHE, yesterday said if the government can get experts who can design a special curriculum for Arts students, it is possible for them to enrol for science programmes.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has proposed that learners who offer arts subject combinations at A-Level should be allowed to pursue undergraduate science courses.

