Arua bishop celebrates 40 years of priesthood 

The Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ediofe Cathedral, today plays host to the celebration of 40 years of priesthood of Rt Rev Sabino Ocan Odoki.

The Bishop of Arua Diocese, Rt Rev Odoki was born on August 8, 1957 in Layibi, Gulu to Donasiano Okello (RIP) and Georgina Awoo. He grew up with four sisters and three brothers.

While studying at Holy Rosary Primary School, he was fascinated by serving as an altar boy during Mass at Holy Rosary Church.

An ever-present in the morning Mass, he would be admitted to the Minor Seminary of Aboke after completing primary school in 1971. A stint at the Lacor Minor Seminary from 1974 to 1976 steered Sabino to Katigondo National Major Seminary, where, from 1976 to 1979, he did philosophical studies. Between 1980 and 1983, he was enrolled into Ggaba National Major Seminary for theological studies.

Sabino was ordained a priest on September 10, 1983, together with Fr Christopher Ocan (RIP), Fr Emmanuel Akumu-Okot, Fr Matthew Okun-Lagoro, Fr Mattew Ojara, Fr Vincent Ojok Adot (Msgr). Bishop Cipriano Kihangire presided over the function at St Joseph’s Cathedral Parish, Gulu Diocese.

Sent to the Kitgum Mission, Odoki served as Curate of Christ the King Church, parish and Omiya Anyima sub-parish as well from 1983 to 1985. His appointment as the private secretary of Bishop Kihangire came in 1985. In July of that year, Sabino was sent to the Catholic Institute of Eastern Africa (CHIEA), now known as Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and still domiciled in Nairobi, Kenya, to further his studies.

A licentiate degree in Theology in 1987 was soon followed by a doctorate in Sacred Theology in 1992. Sabino’s doctoral thesis was titled thus: “Death rituals among the Lwos in Uganda; Their significance for the Theology of death.” Armed with the qualifications, he took up teaching duties at Alokolum National Major Seminary before establishing a Pastoral Centre—St Mauritz, Obiya Palaro Rajab. It is now a vibrant St Mauritz Parish with a health centre.

Sabino was the commentator during the Papal visit to Gulu on February 6, 1993. He welcomed Pope John Paul II thus: “Wa mari Papa, wamari mada! Wajoli Papa, wajoli mada” (translated as: we love you Pope and warmly welcome you).

In October 1996, Sabino succeeded Msgr John Baptist Odama as the rector of Alokolum National Major Seminary. He took over the reins at the time of intense insecurity, but didn’t buckle in the face of a towering challenge.

“At the helm of the institution as rector, seminarians, support staff found Fr Sabino very approachable, kind, and always available to help” says David Acire, who has worked as a plumber at the seminary since 1996.

In the early 2000, Alokolum Seminary was relocated to Bukalasa Seminary in Masaka due to the war in northern Uganda. That period in ‘exile’ meant the rector had to burn the midnight oil to keep things together. Sabino did just that until his appointment as auxiliary bishop of Gulu Archdiocese on October 21, 2006.

He continued to work tirelessly as auxiliary bishop. He played a key role in the second diocesan synod convoked by the archbishop, His Grace John Baptist Odama. In 2009, at the Uganda Episcopal Conference, he was elected to reorganise the Uganda National Diocesan Priests’ Association (UNDIPA) and was its liaison bishop for six years.