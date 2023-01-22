Bishop Odoki ordains 1 priest, 8 deacons at Arua Diocese

Bishop Sabino Ochan Odoki of Arua diocese on Saturday ordained a new Catholic priest and 8 new deacons in a function at Ediofe Cathedral.

The newly ordained are Rev Fr Albert Kitaga from Pawor Parish and Deacons Alex Guma, Basil Okuanzi, Obaldo Drago, Morish Angutoko and Ben Osuta.

Others are Sunday Morish, Danis Draniku and Samuel Odongo from Lira diocese. Bishop Sabino immediately posted Fr Albert Kitaga as curate of Eruba Catholic sub parish.

“I encourage you to be courageous and focused in your area of work because it takes a long time to train a priest. Unite the people”, the bishop remarked.

He further told Christians that have been asking him to create more parishes that the number of priests in the diocese is insufficient.

“Pray for our priests and the religious.Let us pray that we get more to fulfil our wishes,” he told the congregation.

In 2020, seven out of eight priests who had fallen out with Arua Diocese Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki reconciled and were reinstated in priesthood.

Four of the priests were suspended by Bishop Odoki on various accusations, including not being in communion with the Bishop- and disobedience.

The suspended priests went back to their homes because they did not have parishes to reside in and were barred from conducting any priestly duties.

Fr Lazarus Ijoyi, who is still on suspension, said he was “not ready for the reconciliation and asked for more time.”

Speaking at the time, Bishop Sabino said: “It was done and in church spirit. We think that is a good way forward. We are happy that they have come back to resume the priestly ministry.”

He added: “The Church is about reconciliation and the priests are supposed to be ministers of reconciliation. They have done very well to embrace reconciliation and now they can also invite other people to be reconciled with one another. We thank the Lord for inspiring them. People should continue giving them words of encouragement.”