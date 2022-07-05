Arua eulogises Dranzoa as academic icon, mother

Leaders across West Nile have hailed the late Vice Chancellor of Muni University, Prof Christine Dranzoa, as an education icon, who left a legacy of establishing the first public university in the sub-region.

The leaders made the remarks at the university’s graduation grounds in Arua City as mourners received the casket containing her remains at the weekend.

“We thank God for those who helped us to receive the body from the hospital and those who transported it. The late is with us. We offer her to the Lord to receive and reward her for the wonderful work she has done in this country through this university and other assignments,” Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki of Arua Diocese said.

Ms Babra Acuga, the university’s Guild President, said they had lost a great icon in the lives of students and administration.

“The relationship between the Vice Chancellor and the students was not only academic but also motherly. She valued students for playing the primary role in promoting education,” Ms Acuga said.

The vice chairman of University Council, Mr Moses Kibrai, told the mourners that whatever plans she initiated would be achieved.

“It is difficult to come to terms with her death. We will carry on with the implementation of her plans,” he said.

As her Ecology teacher, Prof Mary Okwakol, the executive director of National Council of Higher Education, eulogised the late as an excellent performer.

The deceased professor completed her studies in 1987 but reconnected with Prof Okwakol when she joined the department of Zoology in 1988 to pursue Masters Studies.

“As a student, Prof Christine Dranzoa was brilliant but quiet and a respectful lady. She was not involved in strikes. Professor should be your source of inspiration. She pursued dialogue as a way of solving challenges,” Prof Okwakol, whom the late valued as her role model, said.

The executive director for Higher Education Student’s Financing (HESFB), Michael Wanyama, said: “She will be remembered for her stellar leadership, exceptional guidance and passion for education of the girl child that steered students loan scheme this far.”

He added: “In her last year of her service, 44 percent of loan scheme beneficiaries were female, an achievement we attribute to her advocacy towards affirmative action for girls.”

The late Prof Dranzoa was also a pioneer member of the board of directors of the HESFB from 2014 to April, where 12,780 students were awarded study loans to access higher education, during her tenure.