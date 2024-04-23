MPs summon minister Babalanda over caliber of newly appointed assistant RDCs

Parliament has summoned the minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda to explain the yardsticks used in the appointment of the new Assistant Resident District Commissioners, some of whom are said to fall below average, basing on the constitutional criteria for public servants.

Reacting to the Speaker’s communication during Tuesday plenary sitting, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi questioned the caliber of some the new appointees, citing a one Yiga Kisakyamukama who he said to have undressed in public hurled insults at traditional leaders.

“Section 70 of the Local government Act provides for the caliber of people that must be appointed as RDC……the section provides that these are supposed to be people of high moral integrity, people whose conduct is not questionable,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

“We can’t have people occupying public offices, earning from the consolidated fund [but] undress in public, hurl insults at the people and traditional leaders like this Yiga [Kisakyamukama] person, this is unacceptable,” he added.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among seconded the LoP’s argument saying that it is wrong to appoint such people as Assistant RDCs.

“The LoP is raising a very important point, but I want to ask the government Chief Wwhip to invite the minister involved and we have a paper to that effect [showing] if approved [their] money and the appointment criteria,” Ms Among said.

“We cannot pick somebody just from nowhere to claim to be an RDC when a person has a bad track record. These people must do due diligence on that..for me it is not about the education but the character of people, “she added.

Minister for Presidency Ms Milly Babalanda

Mr Ssenyonyi also faulted government for creating other expenditure avenues amidst the ongoing rationalization of government entities to cut on public expenditures

“Government has been pushing us on rationalization, saying we need to rationalize entities so that we can cut down on government expenditure but while we are rationalizing, here comes another huge government expenditure of over 300 Assistant Resident District Commissioners who were appointed to each district and cities,” he said.

“What roles are the Assistant RDCs going to play that the RDCs and Deputy RDCs are not playing? The minister for Presidency said they are going to promote patriotism, carry out mobilization and fight corruption. We need to be helped to understand whether now Assistant RDCs are taking over the work of the Inspectorate of Government and mobilization for what exactly?, is it mobilization for the NRM or for Parliament” he added.

However, the state minister for trade, industry and cooperatives, Mr David Bahati revealed that the money for Assistant RDCs was approved in the financial year.