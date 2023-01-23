Authorities ban commercial activities in Zoka Forest

The security committees of Adjumani and Amuru districts have issued a seven-day ultimatum for loggers, timber and charcoal dealers inside the protected areas of Zoka Central Forest Reserve and East Madi wildlife conservation area to vacate the area.

During a joint security meeting held at the weekend in Adjumani, the two security committees passed many resolutions to stop illegal economic activities in the gazetted areas of Zoka Central Forest reserve and East Madi wildlife conservation area.

“We have jointly agreed end illegal logging and timber cutting inside the protected areas by stopping any commercial charcoal business and transportation of any forest product outside Adjumani District,” Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Peter Taban Data told journalists.

According to the RDC, there were also many people without proper identity which he blamed for criminal activities in the area days after an 8-year-old child was raped and killed by unknown people.

“All the residents in the surrounding areas must have their IDs and those without IDs should go back to where they came from immediately. No more buying or selling land within the gazetted area for farming and charcoal business,” Taban said.

Authorities have also banned revenue collection at forest product checkpoints in Adjumani.

“After the seven-day ultimatum, there will be a joint operation by Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and National Forest Authority (NFA) and those who defy the directives will face the law,” Mr Taban warned.

The Amuru RDC Stephen Odong Latek confirmed agreed to implement the resolutions jointly with the security committee of neighboring Adjumani District.

“We agreed to involve all stakeholders to strengthen coordination between the two districts,” Mr Odong stated in a phone interview with Monitor on Sunday.

Environmental activist William Amanzuru welcomed the joint security committee resolutions on conservation.

“The resolutions should not just remain on paper. I will be happy to see the security forces get into action to save our two forest reserves in attempts to address our ecological challenges,” said Amanzuru who leads the “Friends of Zoka” pressure group.

Meantime, the Amuru District chairperson Michael Lakong distanced himself from the resolutions of the two committees saying the district security committees have now the power to pass any such resolutions.