Authorities impound maize dried on Kayunga tarmac roads

Police and Kayunga Town Council authorities on Wednesday impounded maize found being dried on tarmac roads in the district.

Kayunga Town Clerk Faridah Kulabako said two youths and unspecified tons of the grain were impounded and are being kept as exhibits at Kayunga Town council offices.

“Many of the roads have been blocked by maize grains left on the roads to dry making it very difficult for road users to access many areas in the Town,” Kulabako said following the operation done after numerous sensitization meetings of all maize mill operators and traders in Kayunga Town council.

The operation which was mostly in Kayunga West Ward was sanctioned by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and District Police Commander (DPC).

“Besides the blockage of roads, dry maize on tarmac roads is unhygienic and a health risk to consumers of the maize flour, because of poor handling,” Kulabako observed.

But some maize traders and maize mill operators who spoke to Monitor accused the town authorities of “taking bribes from them in order to allow them dry the grains on the tarmac roads.”

They also wondered why they were being blocked from drying their maize on roads when they pay taxes to government.

Mid-way the operation, angry maize traders confronted the law enforcers with stones and vowed to harm them if they continue impounding their grain.

The youth blocked the roads with logs and stones, prompting the police to back down. As more chaotic scenes ensured, the town council tractor which was being used to impound maize was quickly driven away in fear they could torch it.