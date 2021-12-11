Why you should consider maize growing next season

Dr Frank Kagoda the director of Ikulwe Satellite Research Station in Mayuge District explains the agronomy of maize. PHOTO/Denis Edema 

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Farmers can cut costs on post-harvest pesticides, and slashing crop losses and aflatoxins by using specialised hermetic bags to store grain so that it is dry and air-tight.

Maize is one of the staple foods in Uganda. Its production has increased over the years as people change their consumption trends. It has evolved from a purely subsistence to a successful commercial crop. 
Maize in Uganda is sold mainly for food in schools, relief by World Food Programme (WFP) or export to neighbouring countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi.

