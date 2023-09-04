Authorities intervene to control noise pollution

To control noise pollution in Masaka City, the leaders have taken over clearance of users of public address systems in the area.

Usually, those advertising shows mount sound systems on trucks and move around the city with some hoarsely shouting along to the already irritating music.

The same trucks make drive in restricted areas such as hospitals, courts of law and schools without reducing sound levels. They had hired a private firm to collect revenue from individuals advertising shows in the city but controlling the noise levels had failed.

According to Mr Richard Mugisha, the Masaka City deputy clerk, the decision to take over clearance of users of public address systems was informed by the challenges they have encountered in enforcing the law on noise pollution.

He said those advertising different products using public address systems always go beyond the permitted noise levels.

“Those who make drives around the city using public address systems consider the contracted firm as their boss and they don’t listen to us. So, we now want to reclaim this responsibility and whoever wants to advertise using public address systems will have to liaise directly with the office of the city clerk to be guided on what to do in accordance with the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2003,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

Mr Mugisha added that having a direct control over public address system users will enable them to control noise pollution, which has of late become a menace in the city.

“After paying revenue to the council, service providers have been interpreting our intervention as an infringement on their right to reach out to their targeted audiences. This move will eliminate such glitches,” he added.

Ms Maria Nanteza Mwesigye, an official in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said all urban authorities have to ensure that they have sound level metres to measure the volume of noise made in the area.

“The law is very clear and it is mandatory for whoever deals in business that generates noise to avoid affecting other people in the same vicinity. It is also upon the local authorities to regulate and ensure compliance,” she said.

THE LIMIT

Legally, the level of noise that is safe for human should be under 85 decibels.

In residential areas, the permissible noise level for discotheques, places of worship and construction sites is 60 decibels during day and 40 decibels at night. In commercial areas, it is 75 decibels during day and 50 decibels at night. For industrial areas, it is 85 decibels during day and 65 decibels at night.

The National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations, 2003, empowers local councils to make laws regulating noise and vibration pollution in accordance with the Local Governments (Amendment) Act, 2015.

Medical doctors have previously warned that getting exposed to excessive noise for more than six hours daily makes one get health-related problems such as headaches, heart failure and deafness, among others.