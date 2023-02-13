Churches, bars face closure over noise pollution

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has directed the proprietors and managers of bars, places of entertainment and worship to manage their sound levels, or face closure.

In a notice issued on February 11, the leadership of KCCA noted that various places of worship and entertainment continue to emit noise beyond the permissible levels, despite notification of the regulations.

“KCCA shall not renew trading licences to bars and entertainment places which have ever been issued with cease and desist order, stop notices, and have continued committing this offence,” the statement released by KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka read in part.

“All proprietors and managers of places of entertainment and places of worship are hereby notified to manage their sound in accordance with The National Environment (Noise Standard and Control) Regulations, 2003 and The Trade (Licensing) Act 1969,” it further stated.

The KCCA guidelines state that no one is allowed to exceed volume 75 decibels in busy places from 6am to 10pm with volumes to be kept at 50 decibels from 10pm to 6am. In residential places, and recreation centres noise should not exceed 60 decibels during day and 40 decibels at night.

The KCCA’s directive comes a day after the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) introduced the express penalty scheme to check environment-related challenges.

While addressing a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre last Friday, Nema’s Executive Director, Mr Barirega Akankwasa, said the express penalty scheme introduced by Nema is intended to deter non-compliance to environment laws and to prevent environment degradation.