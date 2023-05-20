Authorities urge govt to expand mental health treatment to lowest level

Officials from the mental health department in Masindi District have asked government to consider enhanced mental illness treatment at lower health center IIIs and IVs.

Masindi District Hospital’s head of the mental health department, Wilfred Omunduga, says several people from rural areas fail to access treatment due to distance barriers.

Omunduga believes that “expanding mental illness treatment to as low as Health Center IIs if coupled with addressing the influence of witch doctors will significantly improve mental health.”

"Despite their lack of professional training and evidence-based methods, witchdoctors continue to attract patients due to cultural beliefs and accessibility which results in delayed or ineffective treatment, as individuals turn to hospitals as a last resort," Omunduga observed.

Currently, only two health facilities of Bwijanga Health Center IV and Masindi General Hospital offer mental health services in Masindi. According to Omunduga, this is insufficient.

"These local healthcare facilities should be made more accessible for many individuals to provide basic mental health services including diagnosis, counseling, and medication management," he remarked on Friday.

Omunduga wants the media to increase sensitization against traditional activities and encourage people to seek proper medical treatment from qualified professionals.

Dr Jino Abiriga, the Masindi District Health Officer acknowledged the significant challenges faced by mental illness patients due to the long distances they must travel to access treatment at Masindi Hospital.

"These distances often discourage individuals from seeking timely care, resulting in delayed intervention and worsened conditions, "Dr Abiriga says.

To mitigate this issue, Dr Abiriga has asked the government to invest more in ensuring mental health promotion.

"That will be ensuring that patients have easier access to care, regular follow-ups, and timely interventions. This would minimize the burden on patients and increase treatment adherence and overall recovery rates," Dr Abiriga added.

Grace Bukiirwa, a women leader in Bujene County says the government must emphasize the importance of training and capacity building for healthcare professionals in these facilities.

"Government should provide comprehensive training on mental health assessment, diagnosis and treatment. Also, the government can empower healthcare workers to effectively address mental health concerns at the local level," Bukiirwa advised.